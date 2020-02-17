LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana teachers took to the state capitol again on Monday, asking lawmakers to do more for public education.
The big point of contention was teacher pay, as surplus money was not used to increase teacher pay this year. Indiana lawmakers in January struck down a bill that would have given teachers one-time bonuses with an extra $291 million in unexpected state tax revenue.
Teachers also wanted to talk about the state's three-school system. They say having public, charter and voucher schools aren't a good use of taxpayer money. They're asking that lawmakers pause approval of new charter schools and for voucher and charter schools to be more transparent and accountable, according to a report from Fox59 in Indianapolis. They're also calling on lawmakers to decouple teacher evaluations from test scores.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb last week signed into law the ILEARN "hold harmless" bill that would keep the state from using ILEARN results to impose penalties against school corporations and teachers for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. But some say it needs to happen every year, Fox59 reported.
"Tests are supposed to be for teachers to find out where kids are and to tailor their instructions accordingly. These teachers don't even get the results in time to be able to do anything to tailor to their classroom full of kids," Cathy Fuentes-Rohwer, president of the Indiana Coalition for Public Education, said.
Educators and parents both say it shouldn't take a rally for lawmakers to take action.
"Public schools are not failing," Christina Smith, parent of two Indiana public school students, said. "What's failing is the laws, the rules, the regulations, the testing, that's what's failing our students."
Bills including decoupling teacher evaluations from test scores, doing away with unnecessary teacher requirements, and adding more accountability and transparency for charter and voucher schools are still being discussed at the Statehouse.
Some 15,000 Indiana teachers also rallied last November in the state capitol during the "Red for Ed Day" at the statehouse.
Related Stories:
- 15,000 teachers march on Indiana's Capitol as part of 'Red for Ed' demonstration
- Southern Indiana teachers protest in Indianapolis, demanding more resources 'for the kids'
- Indiana lawmakers reject bill for teacher pay increase
- Governor signs bill delaying penalties from new Indiana exam
- ILEARN 'hold harmless' bill passes Indiana General Assembly
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox 59. All Rights Reserved.