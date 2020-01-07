LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana-based company Techshot Inc. was able to successfully print with human heart cells in space using a bioprinter.
The cells were used to print tissue on the International Space Station by the 3-D BioFabrication Facility (BFF) and will return Earth in a SpaceX capsule.
"Our BFF has the potential to transform human health care in ways not previously possible," said Techshot president and CEO, John Vellinger. "We're laying the foundation for an entire industry in space."
The bio-ink used contains heart muscle cells, nerve cells and vascular cells for printing, however, could not print on Earth due to issues with gravity destroying the softer tissue as it does not contain thickening agents.
Officials believe manufacturing human hearts and organs using the 3-D bioprinter is still roughly one decade away.
