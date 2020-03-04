LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Indiana teenager is being called a hero for saving a woman from a fiery crash.
Last August, the car in which Jeb Richey, 16, was riding on U.S. 27 in Adams County screeched to a halt to avoid a driver. But another driver behind them, Melissa Garmen, could not stop in time and rear-ended them.
Her SUV then burst into flames.
Garmen, who is still recovering from her burns and injuries, said she doesn't remember much of what happened next.
"I do remember being — the car on fire," she said. "I remember at one point coming to enough that I saw Jeb's face in my window.
"He said 'I'm going to get you out,'" she recalled.
"That is the only thing I could never forget in the whole accident was I knew that kid. I knew his face," Garmen said. "He will forever be my hero."
Richey said the rescue was "just second nature."
And he doesn't feel like a hero.
"it's just a little much," he said.
Richey was recognized for his heroism at the Decatur City Council meeting Tuesday.
