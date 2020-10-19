LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana teenager is facing charges after Indiana State Police said he led them on a brief chase.
According to a news release, the incident took place around noon Sunday on Prairie Avenue, near Swygart Avenue, in South Bend, Indiana.
Police say an ISP trooper tried to stop a silver 2005 Chevrolet driven by 18-year-old Michael Winston, after Winston committed a traffic violation.
When the trooper activated his red and blue emergency lights, police say Winston accelerated, leading the trooper on a brief chase before crashing into a nearby concrete foundation.
After the crash, a juvenile in the passenger seat tried to run away but was caught by police.
Inside the car, police say they found several bags of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine and a handgun.
Winston was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine and Dealing Methamphetamine.
The juvenile who fled on foot was released to his legal guardian. The St. Joseph Prosecutor's Office is expected to decide if any charges should be filed in his case.
