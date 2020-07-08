LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana has plenty of hospital beds and ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, but the state's rising rate of positive tests is concerning, the state's top health official said Wednesday.
State data show the percentage of positive coronavirus tests has steadily risen from a seven-day average of 4.1 percent on June 19 to 6.6 percent as of July 7.
"What concerns me is that we are seeing more overall COVID-19 infections," said health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
Box also mentioned an "uptick" in virus-related hospitalizations in recent days, to 667 admitted Tuesday from a low of 595 on June 26.
Speaking during Gov. Eric Holcomb's weekly news conference, Box said the rising positivity rate validates Holcomb's decision not to move to Indiana's final "Stage 5" of business reopenings as originally scheduled on July 4.
The state is instead in what Holcomb calls "Stage 4.5."
Holcomb said Wednesday that the state's current target for full reopening -- July 18 -- isn't set in stone.
"The data will drive our decision … it will be a series of datapoints that will lead us to the responsible decision," Holcomb said.
