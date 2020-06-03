LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials said that long-term care facilities can, under certain circumstances, allow residents to have outdoor meetings again with close friends or family.
“We believe the risk of COVID transmission in long-term care facilities and the need for family, partners, close friends and those interactions can be balanced,” said Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, chief medical officer at the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
Like other states, Indiana prohibited visitation when the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recommended restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. Rusyniak said that while technology has allowed residents to remain in virtual contact with loved ones, those interactions do not fully substitute for in-person visits.
“Isolation has serious impacts on the health and wellbeing of residents in these facilities,” he said.
The state will allow outdoor visits if communal spread in the community of the facility has been controlled and transitioned past the Indiana Back on Track Stage 2 criteria.
In addition, facilities must meet criteria including:
- No new COVID-19 cases within the 14 prior days
- Adequate staff to help with the outdoor transition of residents, monitoring visitation and wiping down visitation areas.
- Screening visitors for signs and symptoms of COVID-19
- Adequate protective gear to permit residents to wear face masks during visitation.
- Requiring visitors to wear a face covering at all times.
- Provide outdoor visitation spaces that allow for social distancing.
Rusyniak said that he realizes the new guidelines won’t allow every resident to receive visitors.
“This is not a final solution,” he said. “This is just a first step.”
New COVID-19 cases
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box reported 511 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 35,712. She also said 10 more Hoosiers had died. The state's total death toll now stands at 2,032, with another 175 deaths believed to be the result of COVID-19.
Box said the state's ventilator and intensive care bed capacities are "holding steady," with more than 83% of ventilators and more than 41% of ICU beds still available.
The commissioner also said she worries that protests for racial justice that have popped up all over the country in the last few days will lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
She said protesters should realize that they could be spreading the disease and she urged them to take precautions.
Gov. Eric Holcomb also said that it's too early to say whether he would support broader absentee voting in the fall as occurred during the primary on Tuesday. He said voting in-person on Tuesday was manageable.
"That's where I lean right now,” he said.
