LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is recognizing EMS personnel for their life-saving work in the face of emergencies.
Gov. Eric Holcomb proclaimed May 21-27 as EMS Week in the state.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is honoring the men and women who are some of the very first responders on a scene, but often don't get the appreciation they deserve.
They'll be honored at the start of their shifts throughout the week. It's all part of national EMS Week, which is now in its 49th year.
For more information about EMS Week, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.