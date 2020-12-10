LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Indiana is scheduled to receive about 55,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine next week if it gains the Food and Drug Administration’s expected authorization for emergency use, said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state health department’s chief medical officer.
Those first vaccines will be shipped to five hospitals around the state: Clark Memorial in Jeffersonville, Deaconess in Evansville, IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis, Community Hospital in Munster and Parkview in Fort Wayne. Those hospitals were picked for geographic diversity and their ability to provide the ultracold storage needed for the vaccine, Weaver said.
Indiana’s plan calls for some 400,000 healthcare workers to make up the first wave of those receiving shots during December. That includes doctors, nurses, dentists, first responders, laboratory workers and medical students. Those vaccinations will be performed at 50 hospitals statewide.
Health officials in Indiana believe all Hoosiers should be able to get the vaccine by next summer.
