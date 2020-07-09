LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting next week, Indiana will be shipping personal protective equipment (PPE) to schools across the state.
The state is coordinating with businesses to provide 3 million reusable face masks and bottle of hand sanitizer for Indiana public and private schools K-12 statewide.
Schools across the state will receive a no-cost PPE bundle that includes reusable antibacterial cloth face masks based on the number of students enrolled along with standard size disposable face masks and one-gallon jugs of hand sanitizer along with smaller, refillable bottles of hand sanitizer. Supplies will start being shipped the week of July 14 to make sure it's ready for students returning to classrooms.
The state has also launched a new PPE directory which includes a list of Indiana companies that make or distribute items like face masks, face shields, gloves, eye protection and sanitizer.The directory is meant to give Indiana businesses, nonprofits and schools better access to the items.
You can find the list at BackOnTrackIn.gov.
