LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana town is considering placing certain restrictions on snake ownership after a woman was strangled to death by an 8-foot-long python.
Laura Hurst, age 36, was found dead on the floor of a snake-filled room in the northern Indiana town of Oxford last week.
It was later determined that she owned about 20 of the 140 snakes in the house.
Now, the president of the Oxford Town Council says he believes most residents want limits on certain snakes. But a council member says more information is needed before the group can take action.
The home is owned by the Benton County Sheriff Don Munson, who is a snake breeder.
Munson has not commented on the case.
