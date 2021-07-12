LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harrison County residents will get the chance to weigh in on a road extension project.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will hold an informational meeting for the State Road 11 project at the end of the month.
As part of the project, S.R. 11 would be extended from the intersection of State Road 337 — S.R. 11 and Melview Road — across Buck Creek to the intersection of State Road 135 and Watson Road, INDOT said in a news release.
Construction would include a new road, a new bridge crossing of Buck Creek and give upgrades to Watson and Melview roads.
INDOT said the project is in the "environmental studies process," which is expected to take two years to complete. Work is expected to start in the fall of 2025.
A public meeting at the end of the month will give residents the chance to interact with the project team, learn about the project history, schedule and development process and provide feedback.
The meeting is scheduled for July 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the gym at the South Harrison Community Center.
