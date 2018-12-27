INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana lawmaker wants to make sure Hoosiers know where their steak, chicken and milk come from.
State Rep. Terry Goodin of Austin pre-filed a "Truth in Labeling" bill. Goodin said he wants to address concerns about food being grown through scientific engineering, instead of naturally on farms.
“In recent years, we have seen a trend where scientists are taking DNA samples from cows and chickens, then using that DNA to grow meat in their labs,” Goodin said in a news release. “The meats from these scientifically-created food are then being passed off in their labeling as if they are being harvested from live animals on a farm. I think that’s wrong and false advertising, and I think people have the right to know where their steaks, hamburgers and chicken are coming from.”
The bill would prevent those engineered products from being labeled the same as meat or poultry products that actually come from the milk of a cow, goat or other animal.
“I have no problem with scientists making meat in a petri dish, as creepy as that sounds,” Goodin said in the release. “I just don’t like the idea of them trying to hoodwink people into thinking that it is a natural food fresh from a farm."
The proposal is scheduled to be considered during the 2019 session of the Indiana General Assembly.
