LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University has canceled all spring break, university-sponsored international travel, and is warning students of the potential consequences of traveling for spring break amid the spread of the coronavirus.
The university sent a letter to students Wednesday to help them "make a fully informed decision regarding travel given the quickly changing global situation with novel coronavirus and COVID-19 illness."
Thursday, the university sent an updated letter canceling all university-sponsored spring break student trips abroad amid "the rapidly evolving nature of the outbreak and with overall concern for the health and safety of IU students."
Officials say they are closely following the guidance from the the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to help reduce the risks to the university community.
IU says any student, faculty or staff member traveling to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea must self-quarantine off campus for 14 days upon their return to the U.S., adding that the university and local hospitals "do not have the capacity to provide space" for those who need to self-quarantine. Those students will not be allowed to return to on-campus housing, offices or campus in general during their quarantine period. The guidelines also apply to campus visitors.
"You must return to your permanent residence or make your own arrangements to be elsewhere," the university said in the letter to students. "The self-quarantine period is your personal responsibility."
University officials are urging students and staff to monitor the situation and watch for updates from the U.S. government and CDC. They say they will work with faculty to help students who may not be able to attend classes and are prepared to continue courses remotely.
All students, faculty and staff members planning to travel must fill out the IU Traveler Information Form, so the school can notify them if there are changes in travel restrictions or updates on the spread of the virus.
