LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a big party happening at Indiana University, and it only took 200 years to plan it.
Monday marked the university's 200th birthday — 200 years since the Indiana General Assembly founded the Indiana Seminary we now know as Indiana University.
To celebrate, the school held several events throughout the day, including the unveiling of a new supercomputer, an inaugural chiming of a rare collection of bells and a keynote lecture from actress Viola Davis at Assembly Hall.
A dedication ceremony was held for the university's new supercomputer, Big Red 200, which celebrated one of America's fastest university-owned supercomputers.
The day also included the inaugural ringing of the bells of the Metz Bicentennial Grand Carillon.
The day's events also coincided with activities marking Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
