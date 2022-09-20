LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police on campus at Indiana University in Bloomington are warning the public about an armed man in a storm drain.
The IUPD in Bloomington posted on social media about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday that a man with a weapon entered a storm drain near 1st and Walnut Streets.
Police are asking the community to avoid the area between 1st Street to 3rd Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street. Residents of Franklin Hall were told to shelter in place and people should avoid that area. Other parts of campus are not impacted.
IUB UPDATE: Police are at the end of the storm drain run near Dunn Meadow. The area is contained, but we are asking individuals in Franklin Hall to shelter and others to avoid the area. Other areas of campus are not affected.— Indiana University Police Department (@IUpolice) September 20, 2022
IUPD-Bloomington said officers are searching the underground sewer system. The university said campus police are near Dunn Meadow at Indiana Avenue near the drain exit.
Police noted that no shots have been fired.
This story may be updated, as information comes in to the newsroom.
