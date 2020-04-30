LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie released a letter Thursday outlining the school's plan to return to in-person instruction.
In the letter, McRobbie outlined several scenarios for reopening:
Scenario 1: A return to in-person teaching and research in the fall
This is the scenario "all of us would most prefer, but it is also highly unlikely," McRobbie said. That's because experts believe social distancing and other preventive measures will need to continue, possibly until a vaccine has been developed.
When that does happen, returning to in-person instruction and research means the school will need to implement new measures. Those measures will include reconfiguring large lecture classes, reengineering courses and performances that bring people into close physical contact and modifying laboratory and studio practices to ensure proper distancing and sanitization.
Scenario 2: A "hybrid" reopening in the fall
This would involve in-person and virtual teaching and research. McRobbie said this is the scenario officials believe is most likely, but that could quickly change rapidly. This scenario would require "a high level of flexibility to accommodate rapid change in the course of the pandemic, as well as the need to accommodate students and faculty who are unable to attend class in-person," he added.
To make accommodations for those students, the school will be prepared to offer both in-person and virtual classes as well as reorganizing class schedules and other measures, as needed.
Other Scenarios
The school is also considering three additional plans in the event the COVID-19 pandemic continues longer than expected, requiring the fall semester to be held online. Hybrid operations would then resume in the spring.
Officials are also preparing for the possibility of returning to virtual operations in the spring after starting hybrid operations in the fall, or continuing virtual classes for the entire academic year.
If the university returns to operations under Scenario 2, the following measures will be in place:
- Continued social distancing
- Fast and comprehensive virus testing and, perhaps, antibody testing
- Therapeutics
- Temperature monitoring and surveillance
- Contact tracing
A recently formed Restart Committee, which includes deans from the IU schools of public health and other IU Health, public health and medical experts, will recommend the conditions that need to be met before IU can restart its educational, research and other activities.
The recommendations of the Restart Committee will then be used to begin a phased resumption of university operations.
