FILE - This Feb. 27, 2017 file photo shows Viola Davis holding her Oscar for best supporting actress for role in "Fences", at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. In a 2018 interview with journalist Tina Brown, Davis said that while people have termed her "a black Meryl Streep" she isn't paid what she's worth. She said she is taking responsibility for making the most of her potential with her own productions. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)