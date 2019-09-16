New Albany, Ind. (WDRB) -- A state of the campus address Monday from Indiana University Southeast Chancellor Dr. Ray Wallace revealed a 12% decline in credit hours over the last five years.
Wallace said enrollment is expected to continue to decline as a result of the 2008 recession.
“There is going to be a demographic cliff happen here in about 2025 or 2026,” Wallace said. “During the recession in 2008 to 2010, frankly, people stopped having as many babies.”
Wallace added that the school’s community college feeder systems aren’t producing enough graduates.
The Great Recession is hitting enrollment numbers hard, but now, so is the current red hot economy.
A low unemployment rate is making it easier for people to find work, so Wallace said they might not see the need for higher education.
“In many ways, we mirror the unemployment rate,” he said. “If the unemployment rate is low, that means there are fewer potential students who are going to come to college. A low unemployment rate means people stop going to college. A high unemployment rate means people look to college for retraining.”
That’s a problem nationwide, but IUS always faces infrastructure problems. The schools face problems with bridge tolls and a possibility that Sherman Minton Bridge could completely close in 2021.
“It's going to be a headache if the Sherman Minton Bridge closes, because I take the bridge all the time to get here,” Watkins said.
Leaders at IUS said they plan to fight this battle by increasing retention from 60-80% over the next 10 years.
“Everyone is beginning to see this decline, and this one caught everyone by surprise,” Wallace said. “I’m not worried-worried, but I don’t want to be sitting here four to five years later saying we didn’t do anything."
The school is offering student housing, more online classes, and it’s looking at starting classes later for commuters to dodge traffic.
Good news from State of the Campus address includes increased student diversity and more class variety.
