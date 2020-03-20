LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana University student in Bloomington has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
The student, who lived off campus and has been in isolation off campus since March 13 is exhibiting “mild symptoms,” the Monroe County Health Department said in a news release.
The department is conducting “contacting tracing” to determine with whom the student has been in contact and “will follow up with the student to determine when they can be released from isolation.”
The department also provided the following tips to help stop the community spread of the disease:
Social distancing: Stay out of places with groups of people, avoid large events and keep a distance of 6 feet between you and anyone else when possible. Only go out for essential items. Gov. Eric Holcomb has recommended Hoosiers follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines of no events with 50 or more people and limiting meetings to 10 people.
Self-monitoring: Check for a fever by taking your temperature twice a day and be aware of any developing cough or difficulty breathing. Continue practicing social distancing and stay home. If you develop a fever, cough or difficult breathing while self-monitoring, call your health care provider for further instructions.
Self-quarantine: If you know you’ve been exposed or have likely been exposed to COVID-19 but do not yet have symptoms, you will be asked to self-quarantine. This means separating yourself from others (even within the same household) to prevent the spread of the virus.
If you’re sick: If you have any symptoms, whether you officially been tested for COVID-19 or not, the CDC offers recommendations to help stop the community spread of COVID-19 and when it’s safe to stop isolation and resume normal activities.
