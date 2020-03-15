LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University announced Sunday night that classes will be held virtually for the rest of the spring semester, and the majority of students will have to move off campus by March 20.
IU previously said the two weeks following its spring break, March 15-22, would be done through remote learning. The university has extended its spring break one week, March 14 to March 29, to "provide more travel flexibility for all students given the stress on domestic and international travel systems." Virtual classes will resume on March 30.
In light of the World Health Organization’s declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic, IU has released the following update on its coronavirus response:IU is transitioning to virtual learning for the remainder of the spring semester. (1/10)— Indiana University Bloomington (@IUBloomington) March 16, 2020
"At this time, we continue to have no confirmed cases on Indiana University campuses," President Michael A. McRobbie said in a letter to students. "But with the anticipated greater availability of test kits in the near future, this could change very quickly."
The university also said it will close most of its residential housing on March 20. The IU campus will remain open with limited operations. University officials say they will continue assessing whether or not commencement, scheduled for May, will be conducted.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
