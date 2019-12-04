LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University is using cameras and scanners to test whether it can get rid of physical parking permits.
Cameras mounted on enforcement vehicles are capturing license plates and comparing them to a database of vehicles with parking permits. Vehicles without permits may be issued a citation, even during the 12-month testing period, which began last month.
The university said on its website that an electronic system would reduce paper consumption and plastic production; eliminate wait times for people in lines to buy permits; eliminate lost, stolen and forgotten permits; and make the campus more sustainable.
IU asked that people keep their license plates visible “by not backing into spaces,” and that vehicles that are backed in during the testing phase would not be issued a citation. The university also urged motorists to take a photo of their license plates for their records.
