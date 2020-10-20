LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two veterans who served in the Middle East together are embarking on a new mission to save soldiers' lives, and it starts on the banks of the Ohio River in New ALbany.
Adam Smith and Brian Alvey forged a friendship in the Indiana National Guard.
Smith, a Jeffersonville High School alumnus, became a Green Beret in the U.S. Army. Alvey was in the airborne infantry.
But both agree that when they returned home, they were still at war.
"What people don't realize is that, when you come back home, the fight is twice as hard," Smith said. "Both of us found our place in that deep depression lost without purpose or mission: pistols in mouths, ready to pull the trigger. By the grace of God and whatever higher power that you might believe in, we didn't, and we're here."
The longtime friends launched a new mission, called Warrior 110.
In Alvey's words, it's a mission, "to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, chronic pain and veteran suicide, things that veterans obviously suffer from. And it is an epidemic at this point."
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense studies say nearly 14% of Iraq and Afghanistan soldiers suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, and more than 6,000 veterans die from suicide each year.
Smith and Alvey formed Warrior 110 to combat those dark statistics. Their first ruck walk last year raised $20,000.
Now, they're preparing to do it again.
The walk will start at the New Albany waterfront at the amphitheater on Nov. 7. The friends will trek 110 miles north to The Mint, the restaurant Alvey owns in Franklin, Indiana.
The money raised will help send veterans to the Brian Bill Foundation's Warrior Healing Retreat.
"I had the honor and privilege of going through that program myself," Alvey said. "So we're now trying to reach back and drag as many guys through the tunnel and into the light."
They are words spoken and deeds done by two soldiers unwilling to give up the fight or leave a friend in battle.
"We've been there, and we just don't want them to think that there is no hope," Smith said.
For more information on Warrior 110, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.