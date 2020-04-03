LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 408 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 3,437.
The Indiana State Health Department said 23 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 101. To date, 16,900 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 16,285 on Thursday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 126, followed by Lake County with 28 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 55 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 37.
