LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police arrested a woman they say was drunk when she got behind the wheel and drove over 100 miles per hour down an interstate.
An officer, who was on duty as part of ISP's increased patrols over Memorial Day weekend, clocked a black Chrysler 200 traveling down Interstate 69, a 70 mph zone in Greene County, at 101 mph, according to ISP.
The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. While talking to the driver, 21-year-old Brittany Busko of South Bend, the officer could smell alcohol. The officer conducted several field sobriety tests, which she failed.
Busko was taken to the Greene County Sheriff's Department where she agreed to a breathalyzer test, which was .18 percent and twice the legal limit in Indiana.
She was arrested and charged with three counts of operating while intoxicated and one count of reckless driving. She is being held at the Greene County Jail.
