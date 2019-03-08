LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tip from a concerned resident led to the arrest of a woman suspected of selling marijuana out of a home in Marengo, Indiana.
According to a news release, 20-year-old Erica Laws was arrested Thursday after someone called police to report drug dealing at a home on West Dogwood Drive. After getting a warrant, Indiana State Police troopers from the Sellersburg post searched the home and found 2.3 pounds of suspected marijuana and marijuana products, as well as 64 THC-laced vape pens.
Laws faces several charges, including dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, dealing in paraphernalia and neglect of a dependent.
