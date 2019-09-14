RINEYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bond between a dog and its owner can’t broken – apparently even when they’re 6,700 miles apart.
Just ask Alyssa Selg, a Pendleton, Indiana resident, who was reunited with pit bull, Tyson, on Saturday after serving 15 months with the U.S. Army as a police officer in South Korea.
"It was very exciting. Very, very exciting," said Selg, who told WDRB News she thought about Tyson constantly while overseas and waited for this day to come.
Selg adopted Tyson in 2015 from George-based Last Chance Rescue, a community–funded service that has filed for nonprofit status to help create even more reunions. When Selg was suddenly deployed in the summer of 2018, however, the small rescue agreed to take the dog back and care for him until Selg returned to the states.
"It was our honor," said Maliah "Boots" McGregor, Last Chance Rescue's director.
Fifteen months later, the two parties agreed to "meet in the middle" in Rineyvile, Kentucky. Selg wiped away tears as she and her mom hugged and showered Tyson with love. Tyson reciprocated his owner's kisses then laid down for belly rubs.
While the two were separated, however, Tyson wasted no time take over duties as Mr. Mom for other animals.
"He helped nurse opossums and kittens, and I am sure if he could talk he would have a lot of stories to tell his momma," McGregor said.
As for the future, Selg and Tyson will have plenty of time to make new memories. One thing is for sure: neither is staying put.
"(We’re going to) travel the world together,” Selg said. “From the bottom of my heart, so thankful for everything (the rescue) has done and sacrificed for me and Tyson."
