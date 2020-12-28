LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana woman said a 5G tower was placed in her front yard without any notice.
Katie Schloogy said the structure was placed 17 feet from where her son sleeps and that he had been having more frequent headaches and that her kids are afraid to play in their yard.
That makes her worried the tower is too close to her home.
"It kind of omits buzzing sounds," she said. "It has warning signs all over it, and it's right by the tree they used to climb. It's not something they want to be close to."
Schloogy said to keep her family safe, she is having a metal roof installed to shield the electro-magnetic shield the towers give off. But that'll cost her about $30,000.
Indiana law currently protects companies when it comes to installing the towers.
Organizations like the American Cancer Society say more research needs to be done.
State Sen. J.D. Ford is filing a bill that would give Hoosiers more say about the towers and where they go. He said state lawmakers are the only ones capable of making the process fair.
