LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana woman accused of driving drunk and killing her passenger in a crash in southwest Louisville was in court on Tuesday.
Hannah Freville, 23, of Charlestown, appeared in court in a wheelchair. She pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI and murder.
Police say Freville was driving drunk when she crashed Saturday on the Greenbelt Highway near Lower Hunters Trace. Kaitlyn Williams, 23, was thrown from the car and died at the scene.
A judge ordered Freville to have no contact with Williams' family and her license was suspended. Bond was set at $50,000.
