LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman tried to get her ex-husband in trouble by mailing drugs to the southern Indiana factory where he works.
Lafern Gibson, 58, was arrested by Columbus, Indiana, police following a four month investigation. Investigators said Gibson was upset her ex-husband was seeing a new woman and mailed prescription medications to his work with no return address.
Gibson is also accused of calling police to report her ex-husband for having the drugs sent to him.
Investigators found Gibson on video dropping the packages off at the Columbus Post Office on four different occasions.
