LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fayette County woman with a soft spot for felines is asking for help caring for dozens of cats that have taken over her yard.
According to Fox 59, Cheryl Moffett says she knows she got herself into the situation when she started feeding the stray cats five years ago. Now dozens of cats visit her yard in Fayette County near Indianapolis every day.
"They are not just breeding and making more cats, but stray cats show up in the neighborhood because I've had food out for these cats and now it's caused so much stress," Moffett said in an interview.
Moffet is now feeding more than 30 feral cats - and she says it's costing her thousands of dollars every year. She says she doesn't have the money to continue to keep the cats fed.
Moffet says the county's animal control told her to stop feeding them and they would go away, but she hasn't been able to stop because she's worried about what will happen when she does.
"I would be really sad that if I have no one," Moffet said. "They are outside crying -- and this hot weather, if they don't have cool water. It's really heartbreaking to me."
Moffet has worked with low-cost vet clinics to get some of the cats fixed, but says she just can't let them go hungry. She says she's learned her lesson, and is pleading with someone to take the cats off her hands.
If that happens, Moffet says she'll never feed a stray cat again.
A low-cost animal clinic says each city and county has its own hoarding ordinances in place, but stray cats are in a gray area.
