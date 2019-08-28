(FOX NEWS) -- An Indiana woman convicted of fatally stabbing her boyfriend 39 times during a sex game was reportedly released on parole after 18 years in prison Tuesday.
Anastazia Schmid, 45, had a "psychotic break from reality" during a consensual sex game in 2001, which included her boyfriend being restrained and blindfolded, Tippecanoe County prosecutors said, according to a report from USA Today.
Schmid alleged she heard a voice that told her the boyfriend, Tony Heathcote, was evil and needed to be killed.
Her murder conviction was overturned in May.
"The testimony of Ms. Schmid's counsel that she was psychotic, heavily medicated ... raised a ... doubt as to her competence (sp) to stand trial," the judge wrote in his ruling.
Schmid pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter. Her 44-year, 299-day sentence was commuted to time served.
Schmid will be on parole for two years, USA Today reported.
