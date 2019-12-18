LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman convicted of killing three young children as they were crossing a street to board a school bus in southern Indiana was sentenced Wednesday.
The judge sentenced Alyssa Shepherd, 25, to at least four years in prison as part of a 10-year sentence on charges of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness, and passing a school bus causing injury. She faced a maximum sentence of 21 1/2 years.
WSBT reports in addition to serving time behind bars, Shepherd will serve three years on home incarceration and three years probation. The sentence includes a 10-year suspension of her license.
The crash happened Oct. 30, 2018, in Fulton County, near Rochester, Indiana. That's when Shepherd, who was driving a pickup truck, hit 6-year-old twin brothers Xavier and Mason Ingle, and their older sister, 9-year-old Alivia, as they crossed North State Road 25. They died at the scene.
A fourth child — 11-year-old Maverick Lowe — was also hit. He received serious injuries, including several broken bones, but survived.
Shepherd stayed at the scene, where she was arrested. She told investigators she didn't realize that she was approaching a stopped school bus, despite the activated stop arm and flashing lights. Court documents show Shepherd told police she saw the lights, but didn’t recognize the vehicle as a school bus until the children were right in front of her.
A jury convicted Shepherd in October of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness, and passing a school bus causing injury.
In court Wednesday, the mother of the children killed in the crash, Brittany Ingle, reportedly lunged at Shepherd before being taken out in handcuffs and charged with battery, according to WSBT.
