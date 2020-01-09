LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana woman fought to get her son a $2 million medication and won.
Four-month-old Anthony Schmitz suffers from spinal muscular atrophy and has been hooked up to machines at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for most of his life. The disease robs the boy of physical strength and can take away even the ability to walk, eat or breathe.
A one-dose medication that could help him live longer and improve his quality of life costs more than $1 million. Indiana Medicaid denied a claim filed by Anthony's mother, Louise Johnson, but she fought back and won her appeal.
Anthony got the medicine through an IV, and now his family just has to wait to see if it will work.
