LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is working on roads that will charge electrical vehicles.
INDOT is creating a contactless wireless-charging concrete pavement highway segment. The project began in 2021.
The laboratory testing phase has been completed, and INDOT will next finalize the design for a quarter-mile testbed that will be installed on US 231 and US 52 in West Lafayette.
The pavement will reduce carbon emissions and extend electric vehicles' range.
INDOT is also adding at least 44 charging stations statewide, it announced last year. The installation of the charging stations is being funded by the National Electric Vehicle infrastructure (NEVI) program, which was created after the passage of President Joe Biden's 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
