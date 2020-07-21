LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indianapolis 500 will have fewer spectators than planned in June, and all will be required to wear face masks.
Attendance at the Aug. 23 event will be capped at 25% — down from the 50% announced in June, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said in a news release Tuesday. The organization said it will release a “detailed, nearly 100-page plan” Wednesday that it has developed with local, state and national health experts.
Ticket sales end Friday.
The IMS also said its safety precautions will include reassigning of seats to assure distancing, distribution of hand sanitizer and issuing and requiring masks.
Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said that although the event will look different this year, the IMS looks forward to the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.
“We want to demonstrate that even under current circumstances, people can gather with carefully planned procedures in place so we don’t have to go back to shutting down our country and our community,” Miles said.
