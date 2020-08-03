LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly & Co. is moving into a late-phase clinical trial of its antibody treatment for COVID-19.
The company said it's recruiting 2,400 nursing home residents and staff for the trial. That population has been hit the hardest by the pandemic.
Health officials hope the therapy will offer protection and/or ease symptoms.
The trial will determine if a single dose can reduce the rate of infection over a month and complications over two months.
