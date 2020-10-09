LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-year-old Indianapolis boy is the victim of theft after his race kart was stolen one night before the big championship.
According to a report by Fox 59, Carson Smith says his mom went to pick up his go-kart, but was shocked to find nothing at all.
The young racer says it was missing, along with the entire trailer it was in. The trailer contained $25,000 worth of items, including tools, a tent and chairs.
"She called me to tell me that the trailer was stolen, and I was just devastated and super sad to hear about it," Carson said. "I was having a really good rookie year ... Top 10, running for Rookie of the Year, running for the Iron Man Award, and it got stolen the night before the championship."
Once his friends heard what happened, the Junior Faskart leaguer was surrounding by a team who cared within minutes.
"The community came together and helped me race," Carson said. "One of the fellow racers ... she let me use her car for the championship."
The rookie had an amazing finish, placing eighth out of 44 other drivers. But even with his impressive rank, Carson says he is sad about his missing go-kart.
"We worked on it after every single race," he said. "We made sure it was safe. We did nut and bolt. We changed the oil. We did everything. My mom was the main mechanic. She was the one who helped us lift it off and everything. She did all the work, and she had to learn how to do it."
Carson promises he is not mad at the person who stole his kart. He just wants it back.
"If you know anything, if you've seen anything suspicious, just please, contact us or the police," Carson said.
