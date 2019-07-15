INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- The driver of a semi-truck involved in a crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her 18-month-old twins in Indianapolis was arrested Sunday night and faces three preliminary counts of reckless homicide.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, the victims have been identified as 29-year-old Alanna Norman Koons and her twin 18-month-old daughters June and Ruby Koons of Indianapolis. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Bruce Pollard, 57, was arrested after investigators said they believed the truck's speed could have been a factor. In addition to three counts of reckless homicide, he's also facing five counts of criminal recklessness causing injury.
The crash happened just after noon Sunday on I-465 eastbound near Keystone. That's when investigators say Pollard was driving a semi-tractor trailer when he slammed into the back of a line of stopped cars. Police say traffic in the area was slowed due to construction.
The three victims were the first vehicle struck by the semi. Five other vehicles were also struck. Seven other people were taken to area hospitals.
