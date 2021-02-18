LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The president of the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields has resigned after a job was posted seeking a new director who would maintain the museum’s “traditional, core, white art audience.”
In an apology letter posted online Wednesday, the museum's board of trustees apologized and said Charles Venable had resigned as president.
"His resignation is necessary for Newfields to become the cultural institution our community needs and deserves," the board wrote.
"We are ashamed of Newfields’ leadership and of ourselves. We have ignored, excluded, and disappointed members of our community and staff. We pledge to do better."
The wording was a bullet point in a six-page job description that also said the museum was working to attract a more diverse audience.
Venable later said the decision to use “white” had been intentional to show the museum wouldn’t abandon its existing audience as it works for more diversity.
