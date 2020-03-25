LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An Indianapolis nurse practitioner recorded herself getting tested for the novel coronavirus at the Eli Lilly & Co. drive-thru facility.
Michelle Fox, who works in geriatric medicine, developed a cough and a fever so she went to Eli Lilly's drive-thru testing for healthcare workers.
“The fever is the thing that threw me over. I had almost every symptom, and working with the geriatric population it was important to me to make sure I knew what was going on,” Fox said.
She had to go through a pre-screening, get a doctor's order, and make an appointment before showing up to get tested, according to a story by Fox 59.
She recorded the testing to show people they don’t need to be scared. She posted the 4½ minute video on Facebook and YouTube.
“I’m a nurse, we’re open people. I had several people ask me if I wouldn’t mind taping my experience because people were afraid of the test. They weren’t sure what it entailed," she said. "There were all these pictures going around of the anatomy of the nose and where it was going to go. I was like sure, I don’t care. I’ll tape it."
She is in self-isolation waiting for the results.
