LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indianapolis have arrested a woman after her three-month-old daughter was found dead.
Fox 59 reports that Rachel McAfee is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death.
Police say McAfee's 3-month-old daughter, Emma, was found dead inside a vehicle on the north side of Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon. McAfee was taken to the hospital with "cold-related" injuries. She reportedly suffers from alcoholism and postpartum depression.
Officials began searching for the pair on Monday night when McAfee's husband filed a missing persons report.
McAfee was supposed to drop Emma off with a babysitter, her husband said, but she never showed up for work.
