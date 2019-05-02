LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indianapolis Police are searching for suspects after two southern Indiana judges were shot in a parking lot.
Clark County judges Bradley Jacobs and Andrew Adams were shot around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a White Castle. They were in Indianapolis for a conference with judges from across the state. Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot, and the judges were shot by a suspect who drove away.
Officials say Jacobs is now in serious but stable condition after surgery on Thursday. Sources said Jacobs was shot twice in the abdomen.
Adams is also in stable condition after reportedly needing surgery to repair damage to his colon and bowels. Family said they'll need more prayers to help them through the recovery process.
Clark County courts reopened Thursday after being closed following the showing. The Office of Judicial Administration is working to appoint senior judges and/or pro tem judges to handle the docket while Jacobs and Adams recover.
IMPD has not released any suspect information or surveillance video in connection with the shooting.
