LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indianapolis say a missing woman and her 3-month-old daughter have been found, but the baby is dead.
Authorities had been looking for 36-year-old Rachel McAfee after she was last seen Monday morning with her daughter, Emma, according to Fox 59.
McAfee was taken to the hospital with "cold-related" injuries.
Police began searching for them Monday night when McAfee's husband filed a missing persons report. McAfee was supposed to drop Emma off with a babysitter, her husband said, but she never showed up for work.
Homicide investigators now have the case.
