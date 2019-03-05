LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indianapolis are looking for a missing woman and her two-month-old daughter.
Authorities say 36-year-old Rachel McAfee was last seen Monday morning with her 2-month-old daughter Emma.
McAfee was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt. Police say McAfee is a white female, 5'3, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
The child has brown hair and blue eyes.
She's driving a Silver 2011 Subaru SUV, with a license plate number of 313RRH.
According to police, McAfee suffers from alcoholism and postpartum depression and may be suicidal.
Anyone who seems them or has information about their location is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police's Missing Person's Unit at 317-327-6160 or 317-327-3811.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.