LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No-knock warrants will no longer be authorized for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers.
According to a report by Fox 59, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor made the announcement Wednesday.
A no-knock warrant is an order issued by a judge that authorizes law enforcement officers to enter certain premises without first knocking and announcing the officers' presence and purpose in situations where an announcement prior to entry would lead to the destruction of evidence or safety concerns, according to IMPD.
The department suspended the controversial practice through a procedural notice issued to the department on July 17, which went into effect immediately.
Protesters have been calling for police to ban no-knock warrants nationwide. Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police in March when officers served a no-knock warrant at her apartment.
On Tuesday, Indiana's Democratic lawmakers demanded a special session in August to address justice reform, among other things. They said some issues, such as banning no-knock warrants, chokeholds and racial profiling, can't wait for 2021.
"Our continued dialogue with residents has allowed us to better understand what they expect of us as a police department, and make changes that benefit all in our community," Taylor said. "Ending the authorization of no-knock warrants is a significant step for IMPD, one that has been championed by the men and women of this agency, as well as they neighbors they serve."
