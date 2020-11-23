LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mayor of Indianapolis said having the entire NCAA Men's basketball tournament in his city won't be easy.
Business owners are already looking ahead to March, with many choosing to temporarily close their doors for winter just to stay alive for spring.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, about 250 businesses were open downtown. Now Downtown Indy, Inc. said around 40 have closed for good.
"It is a logistical challenge to have essentially 68 teams come to Indianapolis and play in venues about the city," Mayor Joe Hogsett said. "The city is all in."
Hogsett said the Division II and III tournaments could relocate to Indianapolis as well.
The NCAA expects to make a final announcement on its plan next month.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.