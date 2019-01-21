LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dogs had better be inside during winter's coldest days in Indianapolis, or their owners could be fined.
According to a report from WXIN Fox 59, it's against the law for residents to keep their pets outdoors in the city if the temperature falls below 20 degrees, or if a wind chill advisory has been issued.
Dogs can get hypothermia, frostbite and suffer the same complications from the cold that humans experience.
Those who choose to disobey the law can be ticketed and fined up to $200.
