Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra celebrates Beethoven’s 250th birthday with performances, art installation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday this year.
According to a report from Fox 59 in Indianapolis, the orchestra has partnered with the University of Indianapolis to create for the lobby of the Hilbert Circle Theatre a 12-foot-by-12-foot cutout of the composer's head.
ISO has also commissioned nine composers to write new pieces that will be paired with each of Beethoven's nine symphonies.
ISO said three weekends of performances in January, starting Friday, will pay homage to the legendary composer's first five symphonies. Beethoven's final four symphonies will be performed this fall to wrap up the celebration.
Other Beethoven-themed musical events will also be held throughout the year. For more information, visit the orchestra's official website.
