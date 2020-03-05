LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis woman is home after more than a month in Japan and three weeks in quarantine.
She said the scariest part was testing positive for COVID-19 — commonly referred to as the coronavirus — according to a report by Fox 59.
"It was scary for one thing, because we didn't really know what that entailed except for people dying from it," Joyce Black said.
Black and her husband, Joe, boarded the Diamond Princess in Tokyo on Jan. 20.
"The cruise was fine, and we went and did our thing until the last day of the tour," Joyce Black said. "And we were all sat down and thought we were going to get on. They said 'Nope, there's a virus, and we can't go.'"
They were notified they couldn't leave Feb. 2 when they were leaving from Okinawa. Originally, they were set to return to leave for Indianapolis on Feb. 4, but that was no longer the plan.
"For the next 10 days, we were confined to our cabin, Joe and I together," she said. "It wasn't bad. We had a television. We had a balcony, and we could walk on the balcony. We never left the room. Our food was delivered to, us and we were quite comfortable."
Both of them were tested days later for the virus. Joyce Black tested positive.
"I did have a fever that day, but up until that time, I had no cough, no runny nose, no symptoms," she said. "So I was quite shocked."
She wasn't taken to the hospital by ambulance but by bus where curtains covered the windows.
"I would say it was more like sheep being led to the slaughter, because we didn't know where we were going," she said. "We didn't know what was going to happen. We just didn't know anything other than the fact that we had to get off the boat."
Meanwhile, her husband Joe tested negative and was given the option to leave and fly to California with the rest of those on the ship who were cleared to return. He declined.
"He said all he could think about was me being in a big ward with plastic," Joyce Black said. "He said, 'I haven't left you in 54 years. I'm not going to leave you now.'"
He was sent to a dormitory and quarantined for a second time, this time for 10 days with no communication or physical contact.
Joyce Black was hospitalized, alone, and could not contact her husband or family in Indianapolis.
"There was no medicine whatsoever. At any time," she said. "They don't give you medicine."
Instead, they continued to check her vitals and continued to make her wash her hands and exercise in the room.
"I found out that I have not been washing my hands properly," Joyce Black said. "I would put soap on my hands and immediately rub them and put them under the water. You don't do that."
On Feb. 26, she was released but wasn't clear to return without her medical records. She got them the next day and was ready to return to central Indiana. On Feb. 28, she landed in Indianapolis without her husband or her luggage.
"It doesn't seem fair," she said. "He had no symptoms at any time. His temperature has been checked three times a day, and he's fine. But yet he can't leave. I was in the hospital for 10 days — walked out, got on a plane two days later — and I'm here, and he's not."
Joyce Black said the trip will forever be imprinted on her mind.
"To me, it was a very wonderful experience, something I will never, ever forget," she said. "The things we did and saw, that will fade. This won't."
She has one piece of advice for others: wash your hands properly.
"You put the soap on your hands, you rub it around, go between your fingers, across your knuckles to your wrists," she said. "Then you stick it under the water and wash it off."
He husband remains at a hotel in Narita, Tokyo. He's been cleared but is still awaiting travel accommodations.
