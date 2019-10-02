LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indianapolis Zoo has a new resident, and the zoo is asking for the public's help to give him a name.
On Aug. 27, a male Atlantic bottlenose dolphin was born. He is the second calf for 18-year-old Kalei.
According to a report by Fox 59, he currently weighs 66 pounds, which is nearly double what he weighed at birth.
Zookeepers pre-selected three names and the option that receives the most votes will become the calf's name.
Here are the choices, along with their meanings:
- August: For the month of the baby's birth
- Leo: Symbolizes grandeur and courage
- Maui: A demigod from Polynesian mythology
Voting will take place exclusively on the Indianapolis Zoo's Facebook page. Visitors have until noon on Wednesday, Oct. 9, to cast their ballots.
The chosen name will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Facebook users can vote once a day. Additionally, one fan will receive an Indianapolis Zoo prize pack, including four zoo admission passes and a dolphin plush.
